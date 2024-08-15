Client Fought For Sons Settlement As Girardi Keese Paid for ...

News From Law.com

After months of attempting to get the last $1 million in settlement funds paid to her, Erika Saldana fired an email off at Tom Girardi, who told her in a phone call he'd just had eye cancer surgery and she "was not being understanding." The courtroom display of her email, sent on Nov. 18, 2020, caused Saldana, the fourth and final ex-Girardi Keese client to testify in Girardi's criminal trial, to break down in tears. "That was my son's last birthday before she passed away," she sobbed in one of the more dramatic moments of the trial, which began on Aug. 6.

August 15, 2024, 8:26 AM