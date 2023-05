News From Law.com

Mid-Atlantic firm Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby opened its first office in Chicago, Illinois, absorbing insurance boutique Novak Law in order to respond to a regional increase in client demand. "Our clients over the course of time tell us where they see demand, and the midwest was one of those areas," said Weber Gallagher chair Andrew Indek. "In the insurance world, [clients] are looking for more bench strength and geographical presence."

May 03, 2023, 3:11 PM

