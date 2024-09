News From Law.com

Client conflicts, which commonly crop up in Big Law mergers, may have resulted in at least a few partners leaving Locke Lord as the firm continues negotiations for a combination with Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. According to two sources, a small number of Locke Lord partners have left because of conflicts or were asked to leave in the run-up to the combination of the two Am Law 100 firms, which is expected to take place on Jan. 1.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 05, 2024, 3:57 PM