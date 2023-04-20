Client Conflicts Lead Health Care Partner to Join Bracewell ...

News From Law.com

Due to a "significant amount of conflicts" once her firm was acquired by Holland & Knight, health care partner Carrie Douglas has moved to Bracewell, where she will practice with lawyers who similarly jumped to Bracewell in 2021 because of client conflicts. Douglas joined Bracewell on Monday as a partner in San Antonio in the health care and life sciences practice. Her client conflict was created when her firm, Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, merged with Holland & Knight in March.

April 20, 2023, 2:07 PM

