Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Rice on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Union Electric d/b/a Ameren Missouri to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by attorney Dan J. Pingelton on behalf of Fancy Clickner. The case is 2:23-cv-04011, Clickner v. Union Electric Co.

Energy

January 11, 2023, 8:03 PM