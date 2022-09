Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed a lawsuit against Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the Tucker Law Office on behalf of Scott Clickner. The case is 1:22-cv-00101, Clickner v. Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.

Agriculture

September 09, 2022, 3:54 PM