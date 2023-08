Who Got The Work

Molly T. Senger, Jason C. Schwartz, and Karl G. Nelson from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have entered appearances for Salesforce Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of race. The action was filed July 6 in Texas Western District Court by DeShazo & Nesbitt on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:23-cv-00762, Cleveland v. Salesforce, Inc.

Technology

August 21, 2023, 11:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Stacey Cleveland

Plaintiffs

Michael A. Shaunessy

Deshazo & Nesbitt, LLP

defendants

Salesforce, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination