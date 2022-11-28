Cleveland State University Removes Cleveland-Marshall From L...

News From Law.com

The Cleveland State University board of trustees voted unanimously earlier this month to remove the name Cleveland-Marshall from its College of Law, the university announced. Originally, the law school's name was taken in part from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall, and CSU inherited the name when it acquired the school in 1969. The John Marshall College of Law and the Cleveland Law School merged to form the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 1946.

Education

November 28, 2022, 5:20 PM