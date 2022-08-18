Who Got The Work

Angela Whitesell of DLA Piper has entered an appearance for ResMed, a maker of medical equipment for treating sleep apnea and respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts eight patents related to a method for a sleep diagnostic and treatment device, was filed June 16 in Delaware District Court by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel on behalf of Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-00794, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. v. ResMed Inc.

Health Care

August 18, 2022, 9:50 AM