Who Got The Work

Samuel I. Portnoy and Danielle N. Craft of Gibbons and Audra J. Soloway of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have entered appearances for Kornit Digital, a digital fashion and textile production company, its top officials and Amazon.com, respectively, in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Feb. 17 in New Jersey District Court by Seeger Weiss and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses Kornit of failing to disclose that two of its largest customers were transitioning to a competitor’s product offerings. The complaint also contends that the e-commerce demand for Kornit products had slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Kornit had artificially boosted sales during the pandemic by selling more inventory than was needed to its customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-00971, Cleveland Bakers And Teamsters Pension Fund v. Kornit Digital Ltd. et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 22, 2023, 7:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Cleveland Bakers And Teamsters Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Seeger Weiss

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Barclays Capital Inc.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Alon Lumbroso

Alon Rozner

Amazon.Com NV Investment Holdings LLC

Dov Ofer

Gabi Seligsohn

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Lauri Hanover

Ofer Ben-Zur

Ronen Samuel

Stephen Nigro

Yehoshua Nir

Yuval Cohen

defendant counsels

Gibbons

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws