Samuel I. Portnoy and Danielle N. Craft of Gibbons and Audra J. Soloway of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have entered appearances for Kornit Digital, a digital fashion and textile production company, its top officials and Amazon.com, respectively, in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Feb. 17 in New Jersey District Court by Seeger Weiss and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses Kornit of failing to disclose that two of its largest customers were transitioning to a competitor’s product offerings. The complaint also contends that the e-commerce demand for Kornit products had slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Kornit had artificially boosted sales during the pandemic by selling more inventory than was needed to its customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-00971, Cleveland Bakers And Teamsters Pension Fund v. Kornit Digital Ltd. et al.
Internet & Social Media
March 22, 2023, 7:29 AM