New Suit - Product Liability

Goldberg Segalla removed a product liability lawsuit against Lowe's and Theodore Knox Monday to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty hedge trimmer, was filed by Lundy Law on behalf of Anthony Clerico. The case is 1:23-cv-03453, Clerico v. Lowe's Home Center, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Clerico

defendants

Lowe's Home Center, LLC

Theodore Knox

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims