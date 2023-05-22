Who Got The Work

Deepa N. Subramanian and Kady D. D'Amico of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to The Walt Disney Company in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed April 6 in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of an on-set health and safety monitor who claims that she was stalked and sexually harassed by her supervisor. The plaintiff is represented by by Voyles Law Firm and JMeyers Group LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 1:23-cv-01494, Clendaniel et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 22, 2023, 4:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Lillian Rebecca Clendaniel

Plaintiffs

Jmeyers Group Llc -Atl

The Voyles Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

The Walt Disney Corporation

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination