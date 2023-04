New Suit - Employment

The Walt Disney Company was sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by The Voyles Law Firm and JMeyers Group LLC on behalf of an on-set health and safety monitor who claims that she was stalked and sexually harassed by her supervisor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01494, Clendaniel et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 08, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Lillian Rebecca Clendaniel

Plaintiffs

Jmeyers Group Llc -Atl

The Voyles Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

The Walt Disney Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination