Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged failure to pay timely wages, was filed by the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat on behalf of a former Costco employee. Lawyers for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 1:23-cv-02240, Clemont v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 12:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Clemont

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches