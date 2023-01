New Suit - Employment

Martin Marietta Materials, a building materials supplier, was hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Bloodgood & Sanders on behalf of Byron J. Clemons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00283, Clemons v. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 20, 2023, 8:18 PM