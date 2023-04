New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Friday in Alabama Middle District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was filed by Edwards & Edwards on behalf of a former order filler for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00194, Clements v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 08, 2023, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Warren Clements

Plaintiffs

Edwards & Edwards Attys And Mediators PLLC

defendants

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act