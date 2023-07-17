Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burns White on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide Insurance Co. of America and Progressive Advantage Agency Inc. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from a disputed property damage claim resulting from a house fire, was filed by Richard M. Ochroch & Associates on behalf of David H. Clements IV and Lydia I. Clements. The case is 2:23-cv-02724, Clements et al v. Progressive Advantage Agency, Inc. et al.

Insurance

July 17, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

David H Clements, IV

Lydia I Clements

Ochroch & Assoc., P.C.

defendants

Nationwide Insurance Company Of America

Progressive Advantage Agency, Inc.

defendant counsels

Burns White

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute