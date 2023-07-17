Attorneys at Burns White on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide Insurance Co. of America and Progressive Advantage Agency Inc. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from a disputed property damage claim resulting from a house fire, was filed by Richard M. Ochroch & Associates on behalf of David H. Clements IV and Lydia I. Clements. The case is 2:23-cv-02724, Clements et al v. Progressive Advantage Agency, Inc. et al.
Insurance
July 17, 2023, 4:56 PM