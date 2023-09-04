Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholders Robert Fine and Eric B. Sigda have entered appearances for art gallery LIK Fine Art Miami Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed July 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-05546, Clement v. Lik Fine Art Miami, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 04, 2023, 6:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Vincent Clement

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

Lik Fine Art Miami, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA