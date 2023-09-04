Greenberg Traurig shareholders Robert Fine and Eric B. Sigda have entered appearances for art gallery LIK Fine Art Miami Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed July 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-05546, Clement v. Lik Fine Art Miami, Inc.
Internet & Social Media
September 04, 2023, 6:32 AM