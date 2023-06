Who Got The Work

Rebecca A. Stark of Dentons has entered an appearance for Jean Rousseau Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed May 1 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:23-cv-03269, Clement v. Jean Rousseau, Inc.

