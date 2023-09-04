Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Theo E.M. Gould has entered an appearance for BB at 55th & 5th LLC, the operator of Benoit Restaurant, in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed July 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-05542, Clement v. BB at 55th & 5th, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 04, 2023, 7:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Vincent Clement

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

BB at 55th & 5th, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA