Littler Mendelson shareholder Theo E.M. Gould has entered an appearance for BB at 55th & 5th LLC, the operator of Benoit Restaurant, in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed July 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-05542, Clement v. BB at 55th & 5th, LLC.
Internet & Social Media
September 04, 2023, 7:28 AM