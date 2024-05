News From Law.com

A federal appeals court reversed a $1.6 billion judgment against IBM Corp., concluding the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas erred in its interpretation of a breach of contract claim. IBM is represented on appeal by the Clement & Murphy firm, Alexandria, Virginia and by Yetter Coleman in Houston. The general counsel for the Office of the Governor of Texas also assisted in IBM's defense.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 01, 2024, 4:30 PM

nature of claim: /