New Suit - Contract

Sotheby's was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Carter Reich PC on behalf of Stephanie Clegg, centers on the painting 'Le couple au bouquet de fleursthe' by artist Marc Chagall. The lawsuit contends that after Sotheby's submitted it to Comite Marc Chagall for authentication, Comite issued an opinion that, although the painting was signed by the artist, the painting was not authentic and requested the judicial seizure of the painting so that it could be destroyed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01995, Clegg v. Sotheby's.