Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schaffer & Associates on Friday removed a lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group over alleged financial elder abuse to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Presley & Presley on behalf of Dianne Cleaver, contends that Liberty Mutual wrongfully charged an elderly policyholder excessive premiums for her homeowner's insurance. The case is 4:23-cv-00170, Cleaver v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 4:13 PM