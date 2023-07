Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Buchanan Angeli Altschul & Sullivan on behalf of a former general manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations. The case is 3:23-cv-01071, Cleary v. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Todd Cleary

Plaintiffs

Buchanan Angeli Altschul & Sullivan LLP

Thenell Law Group, LLC

defendants

Jose Lomeli

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination