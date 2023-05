News From Law.com International

A line-up of international law firms, including Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Weil Gotshal & Manges, has helped Ryanair, the low-cost Irish airline, secure recent wins in state aid cases before European and German courts.The cases reflect the continuing realignment of air travel players in Europe amid the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 18, 2023, 11:34 PM

