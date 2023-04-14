New Suit - Contract

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur and Williams & Connolly filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Clearwire Spectrum Holdings II, a T-Mobile subsidiary created to acquire and hold spectrum use rights. The suit brings claims against Lorain County Community College, which holds a license from the Federal Communications Commission to use four radio frequency channels. According to the suit, the defendant has leased a channel license to the plaintiff for more than a decade. The complaint alleges that the defendant violated the terms of the lease agreement by negotiating to sell the license to another entity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00752, Clearwire Spectrum Holdings II LLC v. Lorain County Community College.

Clearwire Spectrum Holdings II LLC

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur

Lorain County Community College

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract