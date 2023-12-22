Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Jay B. Kasner, Peter B. Morrison and Tansy Woan have stepped in to defend Amgen, the maker of Neulasta, Enbrel and other pharmaceuticals, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Cheri Clearwater, accuses the defendants of failing to divulge that the company had received a Notice of Deficiency from the IRS seeking more than $10 billion in back taxes and penalties which stemmed from the company’s improper profit allocation and tax avoidance strategies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-10538, Clearwater v. Bradway et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
December 22, 2023, 8:15 AM