Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Jay B. Kasner, Peter B. Morrison and Tansy Woan have stepped in to defend Amgen, the maker of Neulasta, Enbrel and other pharmaceuticals, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Cheri Clearwater, accuses the defendants of failing to divulge that the company had received a Notice of Deficiency from the IRS seeking more than $10 billion in back taxes and penalties which stemmed from the company’s improper profit allocation and tax avoidance strategies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-10538, Clearwater v. Bradway et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 22, 2023, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Cheri Clearwater

Plaintiffs

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Amgen Inc.

Amy E. Miles

Brian J. Druker

Charles M. Holley, Jr.

Ellen J. Kullman

Greg C. Garland

Peter H. Griffith

R. Sanders Williams

Robert A. Bradway

Robert A. Eckert

Ronald D. Sugar

S. Omar Ishrak

Tyler Jacks

Wanda M. Austin

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws