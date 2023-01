New Suit - Contract

Leggett & Platt, a furniture and textiles seller, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The lawsuit, involving an agreement to purchase natural gas, was filed by Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on behalf of Clearwater Enterprises. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00046, Clearwater Enterprises LLC v. Leggett and Platt Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 13, 2023, 8:10 PM