New Suit - Trade Secrets

Jones Walker filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of cybersecurity firm ClearShark LLC. The suit accuses former ClearShark employees Christopher Galeone and Jonathan Spigler of misappropriating confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of competitor J2R Solutions LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01816, ClearShark, LLC v. J2R Solutions LLC et al.

Cybersecurity

August 10, 2022, 5:03 AM