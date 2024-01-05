Clearly Feigning Cognitive Impairment: Why This Federal Judg...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge who found Tom Girardi competent to stand trial unsealed her order on Friday. U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton, who is overseeing the criminal case in Los Angeles against Girardi, 84, concluded that the arguments of his lawyers were 'wholly lacking in credibility' and some evidence showed 'no more than normal age-related decline.' She also found that Girardi, at times, was 'clearly feigning cognitive impairment' and that the 'timing of defendant's reported symptoms is highly suspect.'

Legal Services

January 05, 2024, 7:36 PM

nature of claim: /