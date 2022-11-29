Cleared of Contempt: Estate Administrator Not Culpable For L...

News From Law.com

A Georgia attorney won't be held in contempt for a obligations breached by his late client. A ruling issued by the Georgia Court of Appeals has cleared the Jasper County trial lawyer of any wrongdoing after determining he "did not violate a court order directed at him."As counsel on either side of the matter remain quiet about the intermediate appellate reversal, an unaffiliated estate lawyer details how attorneys can best protect clients and themselves from landing in the same legal fight.

Georgia

November 29, 2022, 2:09 PM