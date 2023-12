News From Law.com

SaaS AI legal writing platform Clearbrief announced the launch of Verified Facts Section, a new generative AI-powered tool that empowers users to pull information directly from e-discovery materials and use it to draft statements of facts, complete with source hyperlinks, directly in Microsoft Word. The new tool works in conjunction with Clearbrief's Instant Hyperlinked Timeline tool and eliminates concerns about hallucinations.

