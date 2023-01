New Suit - Employment

PHI Air Medical and LifeFlight Eagle were sued Thursday in Missouri Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by attorneys at Sparks Law on behalf of a former air medical base supervisor for the defendants who claims he was terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00010, Clear v. PHI Health, LLC, et al.

Health Care

January 05, 2023, 8:10 PM