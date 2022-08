New Suit - Contract

Kean Miller filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Co. The suit, concerning a dispute over marine insurance coverage, targets Lee Roy Murray III. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-02702, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company v. Murray, III.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 12:54 PM