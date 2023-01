New Suit

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Co. The suit, concerning a dispute over workers' compensation coverage, pursues claims against Diamond HR Benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00034, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company v. Diamond HR Benefits LLC.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 6:47 PM