New Suit - Employment

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Co. The complaint, which targets Baron HR West, pursues claims pursuant to a workers’ compensation policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02333, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company v. Baron HR West, Inc.

Property & Casualty

December 30, 2022, 7:01 PM