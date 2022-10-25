New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a lawsuit Monday in Kansas District Court on behalf of Clear Spring Property & Casualty Company. The complaint seeks a declaration that an insurance policy issued to Arch Nemesis LLC by Clear Spring is null and void as the misrepresentation provision and recommendations warranty were allegedly breached. The suit also seeks to declare that the defendant is not entitled to benefits under the policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02435, Clear Spring Property & Casualty Company v. Arch Nemesis, LLC.

Property & Casualty

October 25, 2022, 7:13 AM