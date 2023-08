New Suit - Interpleader

Clear Spring Life and Annuity Co. filed an interpleader complaint against the estate of Dennis Roush on Thursday in Kansas District Court. The suit, over annuity death benefits, was filed by Thompson Coburn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-02340, Clear Spring Life and Annuity Co. v. Schulte et al.

Insurance

August 03, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company

Plaintiffs

Thompson Coburn

defendants

Annette Schulte

Nicole Fike

Rachel Shurtz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract