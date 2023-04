New Suit - Patent

Apple was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in California Southern District Court. The 100-page complaint, filed by McKool Smith on behalf of Clear Imaging Research, alleges that photo and video functions in iPhones 6 through 14 and other Apple products infringe seven patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00673, Clear Imaging Research LLC v. Apple Inc.

Technology

April 14, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Clear Imaging Research, LLC

Plaintiffs

McKool Smith

defendants

Apple Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims