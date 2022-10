News From Law.com

Remote and hybrid work weeks are here to stay — for lawyers, at least. There's still a "clear disparity" in remote work requirements for lawyers as opposed to business professionals at law firms, according to a new report. In a survey of law firm leaders, more than half said their firm's lawyers have moved to hybrid work permanently while only about a third of them say the same is true for the rest of their employees.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 26, 2022, 11:04 AM