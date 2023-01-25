New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company. The suit seeks to declare that Clear Blue does not have a duty to defend Protect Security LLC or George Chavier Jones, indemnify or pay under the primary or excess policies for any defense or indemnity costs in connection with an underlying alleged shooting and wrongful death action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00345, Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company v. Arnold et al.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 4:53 AM