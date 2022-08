New Suit - Trade Secrets

Moore & Van Allen filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Clear Blue Insurance Company. The suit takes aim at Walter Scott Palladino for allegedly breaching the non-disclosure and confidentiality provisions of his employment contract in favor of a Clear Blue direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00418, Clear Blue Insurance Company v. Palladino.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 10:35 AM