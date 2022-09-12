Who Got The Work

Ryan Hilton of Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig has entered an appearance for Gemini Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed July 29 in Florida Middle District Court by Banker Lopez Gassler on behalf of Clear Blue Insurance Company, seeks a declaration that Gemini Insurance has a duty to defend and indemnify Clear Blue Insurance in an underlying personal injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber, is 8:22-cv-01711, Clear Blue Insurance Company v. Gemini Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 6:25 AM