New Suit

Wilson Elser filed a complaint for declaratory relief and reimbursement Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of CLEAR Blue Insurance Co. The complaint seeks a declaration that CLEAR Blue has no duty to indemnify the insured defendants in an underlying breach of implied warranty of habitability action and seeks reimbursement of defense costs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07449, CLEAR Blue Insurance Co. v. B&G Realty, LLC et al.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 5:54 AM