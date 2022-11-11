Clean Sweep for Sirius XM as Appeals Court Favors Its Tax Ma...

News From Law.com

The Austin appellate panel, after once being reversed by the Texas Supreme Court, considered a lone issue on remand: whether Sirius XM's expert testimony at trial was legally sufficient. This is a case of statutory interpretation that reached the state Supreme Court in 2021 over the question of whether Sirius' monthly subscription fees from Texas users are receipts from a service performed in this state. The comptroller argued that it was. Sirius claimed the service performed is the production of radio shows and the transmission of a radio signal, nearly all of which takes place outside Texas.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 11, 2022, 2:12 PM