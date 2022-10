Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shaver Korff & Castronovo on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, for the denial of assigned rights to a policy holder claim, was filed by the Morgan Law Group and the Law Office of Robert A. Waller Jr. on behalf of roof repair and inspection company Clean Initiative LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-07823, Clean Initiative LLC v. State Farm General Insurance Company.