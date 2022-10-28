New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court on behalf of Clean Harbors Environmental Services. The suit targets two former Clean Harbors employees and competitor GrayMar Environmental for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in order to solicit Clean Harbors' employees and customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00694, Clean Harbors Environmental Services v. GrayMar Environmental et al.

Utah

October 28, 2022, 8:03 PM