Partners Jayme L. Butcher and Amy Joseph Coles of Blank Rome have stepped in as defense counsel to Shell Chemical Appalachia in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action was filed May 11 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Environmental Integrity Project and the Clean Air Council. The suit accuses Shell of violating the Clean Air Act by repeatedly exceeding emissions limits for volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides at a polymers manufacturing plant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville, is 2:23-cv-00794, Clean Air Council v. Shell Chemical Appalachia, LLC.

May 19, 2023, 10:58 AM

