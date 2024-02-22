Clayton Jury Returns $3.5M Verdict Despite Conflicting Socia...

News From Law.com

Clayton County State Court jurors have awarded $3.5 million in damages to a father who broke his leg at a trampoline park in Suwanee, Georgia, in 2018. Now plaintiff counsel are opening up about how they overcame social media posts depicting their client's resumption of an active lifestyle to secure the seven-figure outcome. "Use it first," said lead plaintiff counsel L. Chris Stewart of Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys in Atlanta. "There's a way to explain anything."

