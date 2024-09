News From Law.com

A Clayton County State Court jury has returned a $17 million product liability verdict against American Honda Motor Co. Inc. and Willett Honda South following the death of a woman ejected from a Honda CR-V during a rollover crash in 2014, despite her use of a seat belt. The eight-figure compensatory damages verdict comes one day after the trial judge struck the defendant's pleadings as a sanction for multiple violations of pre-trial evidentiary orders.

California

September 19, 2024, 4:42 AM